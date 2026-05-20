US adjustments in Europe to unfold gradually, 'in structured way': NATO

The NATO chief said Wednesday that expected adjustments in the US military presence in Europe will be implemented gradually and in a coordinated manner, adding that it will not impact defense plans.

Speaking ahead of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Sweden, Secretary General Mark Rutte said the alliance is entering a new phase in burden-sharing, with Europe and Canada increasing defense investments and military commitments while Washington adapts its strategic posture.

"Part of keeping this alliance strong involves shifting responsibilities. Moving away from unhealthy over-reliance on one ally to a fairer sharing of the responsibility for our collective security," he said.

"Europe and Canada are stepping up," Rutte added.

On US decision to reduce its ‌troops in Europe, he said changes in the US force posture should be anticipated as Washington redirects greater strategic focus toward regions such as Asia.

"We know that adjustments will take place ... This will take place over time in a structured way," he said, adding that changes involve rotational forces and would not affect NATO's defense plans.

However, Rutte underlined that the US would remain committed to European security, including through nuclear deterrence and conventional military contributions.

He said the foreign ministers' meeting in Helsingborg, Sweden, will help prepare for the NATO summit in Türkiye this July, where leaders are expected to focus on defense spending commitments, military capabilities, and defense industrial production.

"The question is no longer whether we need to do more. The question is how quickly allies can turn commitments into capabilities," he said.

Rutte stressed that increased spending alone would not be enough and urged allies to ensure that investments translate into military readiness.

He also called for a significant expansion in defense industrial production across both sides of the Atlantic, saying that the July summit in should focus on "moving the needle substantially" on industrial output.

Asked about Russian allegations that Latvia is facilitating Ukrainian attacks, Rutte dismissed Moscow's accusations.

"That Russian claim is totally ridiculous, and Russia knows it," he said.

On reports of direct talks with Russia and speculation over a potential European negotiator, including former Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Rutte declined to comment, saying decisions on the EU's role should be made by the bloc itself.