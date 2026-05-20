UEFA President Ceferin says Türkiye proved ability to host major finals

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said Türkiye's hosting of three UEFA finals since 2019 has proven the country's ability to successfully organize major European football events.

In an exclusive interview with Anadolu, Ceferin said Türkiye should not be considered an emerging football nation, but a major force.

"When you come here, you see stadiums, clubs, supporters, media attention, government and federation commitment - all the right ingredients are there," he said.

"But above all, you feel the authentic football fever. In Türkiye, football matters every day, not only on matchdays. This is your great strength, but it is also a huge responsibility."

Ceferin also praised his relationship with the Turkish Football Federation (TFF), describing it as professional and constructive.

"Your president Ibrahim Haciosmanoglu is someone I hold in very high regard, not only for the seriousness and determination he has shown in addressing integrity-related issues in Turkish football, but also for the sincerity and warmth he brings to his role," he said.

"He clearly understands that transparency and accountability are essential to the game's credibility, and his efforts are helping to restore trust in the process for clubs, players, referees, and supporters alike."

"TÜRKİYE'S RISE AS A MAJOR FOOTBALL HOST"

Asked whether UEFA was satisfied with Türkiye's hosting of the 2019 UEFA Super Cup and 2023 UEFA Champions League final, Ceferin said UEFA would not repeatedly return to Istanbul without confidence in the city and federation.

"The 2019 Super Cup, the 2023 Champions League final, and now the 2026 Europa League final at Besiktas Park - they are evidence that Türkiye can deliver major UEFA events," he said.

"Transport, security, fan flows, and arrival and departure from the stadium are areas where we can still improve the overall fan experience. But the general conclusion is positive."

He called Istanbul "one of Europe's great football cities," saying it was "always a pleasure to be back here."

"EURO 2032 AND STADIUM INFRASTRUCTURE"

Ceferin also praised Türkiye's stadium infrastructure ahead of the jointly hosted UEFA EURO 2032 with Italy.

"Many countries in Europe have been talking about new stadiums for 20 years, and then nothing happens," he said.

"Türkiye walked the talk and built excellent facilities. That makes a big difference.

"Your country has recognized this and gained a serious advantage over many European countries," he added.

EXPECTATIONS FOR TÜRKİYE AT THE 2026 WORLD CUP

Ceferin said Türkiye should not have waited 24 years to return to the FIFA World Cup and expects the national team to be highly motivated at the 2026 tournament.

"Now the task is not only to participate, but also to behave like a team that belongs there. Be brave and be competitive," he said.

"I expect you to be a team that nobody will want to play against."

CEFERIN PRAISES TURKİSH MIDFIELD TALENT

Asked which Turkish players had impressed him most, Ceferin praised the national team's midfield quality.

"Very few teams in the world have such a talented midfield as Türkiye does," he said.

Arda Guler and Kenan Yildiz "are exceptional talents and the present and future of European football," he added, while Hakan Calhanoglu "brings the authority and experience."

TURKISH CLUBS URGED TO SEEK CONSISTENCY IN EUROPE

Ceferin said Turkish clubs should aim for sustained success in Europe rather than isolated achievements.

"Galatasaray's return to the great European spotlight is an important signal. Galatasaray has shown ambition: they won a fourth consecutive Super Lig title and reached the Champions League round of 16," he said.

"Turkish clubs should not be satisfied with emotional victories or one big night. They must be a protagonist in UEFA competitions every year, including the Champions League."

He also praised the recent European performances of Galatasaray, Fenerbahce, Besiktas, Istanbul Basaksehir and Sivasspor.

PATIENCE AND LONG-TERM PLANNING IN TURKISH FOOTBALL

"The progress has been made, but the next step is more difficult: to compete every year without treating it as a miracle," he said.

Ceferin described impatience as the main weakness of Turkish football, saying too many decisions are made emotionally and too many clubs still think short-term.

"If Türkiye wants to take the next step, it is not enough to buy famous players or build impressive stadiums," he said.

"You need academies, coaching, refereeing, financial discipline, and women's football. Investing in youth is always the best bet."