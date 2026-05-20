Pentagon cuts US brigade presence in Europe, delays Poland deployment

The Pentagon said Tuesday that it is reducing the number of US Brigade Combat Teams (BCTs) stationed in Europe from four to three.

"This returns us to the levels of BCTs in Europe in 2021," chief spokesman Sean Parnell said in a statement, adding it was a result of a "comprehensive, multilayered process" focused on US force posture in Europe.

"This is resulting in a temporary delay of the deployment of U.S. forces to Poland, which is a model U.S. ally," he added.

Parnell said Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth spoke earlier Tuesday with Polish Deputy Prime Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz about the decision and future force planning.





