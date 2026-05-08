Japan to send business delegation to Russia amid Ukraine war

Japan is planning to send an economic delegation to Russia later this month to explore future business opportunities after the war in Ukraine ends, Kyodo News reported Friday, citing sources.

The proposed two-day visit, beginning May 26, would include senior executives from companies including Mitsui & Co. and Mitsubishi Corporation. The delegation is expected to meet Russian industry and trade officials.

Some firms remain cautious because the trip comes amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, the report said. Tokyo has previously imposed sanctions on Moscow in response to the conflict.

According to the report, signs of renewed engagement between Japan and Russia are emerging, including Japan's recent resumption of Russian crude oil imports following disruptions to Middle Eastern supply routes.

In early April, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara and Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi both dismissed media reports that Japan was planning to send a business delegation to Russia.

Before the Ukraine war, former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe promoted economic cooperation with Russia and held frequent talks with President Vladimir Putin, although no territorial dispute was resolved.

Many Japanese companies, including Toyota and Nissan, later reduced or ended operations in Russia following the war.

Separately, lawmaker Muneo Suzuki visited Moscow this month and met with Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko. Suzuki quoted the latter as saying that Russia is open to holding foreign ministerial talks with Japan if Tokyo desires, the report said.

However, according to a report by Russian News Agency TASS, Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry is not planning to send an economic mission to Russia, but cannot discuss the missions of individual company representatives, a source within the ministry told the agency.