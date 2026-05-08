US opts for ‘reckless military adventure’ over diplomacy: Iran’s diplomat

Iran's foreign minister on Friday accused the United States of resorting to military action whenever a diplomatic solution seems possible.

"Every time a diplomatic solution is on the table, the US opts for a reckless military adventure," Abbas Araghchi said on US social media company X.

"Whatever the causes, outcome is the same: Iranians never bow to pressure," he added.

Araghchi also dismissed reported US intelligence assessments of Iran's missile capabilities.

"The CIA is wrong. Our missile inventory and launcher capacity are not at 75% compared to Feb. 28," he wrote, referring to the day the US and Israel launched the war. "The correct figure is 120%."

"As for our readiness to defend our people: 1,000%," he added.