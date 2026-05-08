Rubio meets Pope Leo XIV as Middle East tops Vatican talks

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican on Thursday, focusing talks on the Middle East and shared priorities.

The meeting underscored "the strong relationship" between Washington and the Holy See and their "shared commitment to promoting peace and human dignity," said State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott.

Rubio also held separate discussions on "mutual cooperation and pressing international issues" with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See's secretary of state.

The two officials reviewed humanitarian efforts in the Western Hemisphere and ways to achieve "a durable peace in the Middle East."

Rubio welcomed the recent arrival of Archbishop Caccia as the new Apostolic Nuncio to the US during the meeting, according to Pigott.

The discussions reflected "the enduring partnership" between the US and the Holy See in advancing religious freedom, according to the State Department.

The Vatican described the discussions as "cordial," with both sides reaffirming "their shared commitment to cultivate good bilateral relations between the Holy See and the United States of America."

The talks focused on international and regional issues, particularly conflicts, political instability and humanitarian crises, while underlining the importance of continued efforts for peace, according to a communique from the Holy See's media office.

The discussions included situations in several African and Middle Eastern countries, including Lebanon and Iran.

Cuba was also discussed amid recent strains in relations between Washington and Havana, it said.

RUBIO VISITS ITALY, VATICAN AMID STRAINED TIES

The US secretary of state arrived Thursday in Rome ahead of meetings at the Vatican and with Italian officials.

He landed at Ciampino Airport under heightened security before heading to the Vatican, according to ANSA.

Accompanied by US Ambassador to the Holy See Brian Burch, Rubio was welcomed at the Vatican by Monsignor Petar Rajic, prefect of the Papal Household.

Rubio is also expected to hold talks Friday at Palazzo Chigi, the office of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

The visit comes amid diplomatic efforts involving the US, Europe and the Vatican on international security and geopolitical issues.

According to ANSA, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk was also at the Vatican early Thursday and met the pope shortly before Rubio's arrival.

The meeting came after US President Donald Trump accused the pope of "endangering a lot of Catholics," claiming that the pontiff "thinks it's fine for Iran to have a nuclear weapon," in an interview with radio host Hugh Hewitt earlier this week.

The comments mark the latest escalation in tensions between the White House and the Vatican, following criticism by the pope of the US-Israeli war on Iran.

The decision to send Rubio on the diplomatic mission also came after Trump publicly expressed displeasure with Italy, a NATO ally. Trump said he "probably will" pull American forces out of Italy. He also said that "Italy has not been of any help to us."

Rubio is a Catholic and received his first communion from the church in 1984.

'TELL THAT TO THE POPE'

Speaking to reporters, US President Donald Trump said he told Rubio to inform the pope that Iran "cannot have a nuclear weapon."

"I told him, 'Tell the Pope very nicely, very respectfully, that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon."

Trump said he also told Rubio to tell Pope Leo that Iran killed "42,000 innocent protesters" who did not have guns, who did not have weapons. "Tell that to the Pope."