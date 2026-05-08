Israel kills 7 in southern Lebanon despite ceasefire

At least seven people, including a member of the civil defense, were killed Friday in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon, according to Lebanon's official National News Agency.

In the latest attack, four people were killed and three others injured in two airstrikes targeting the town of Toura in the Tyre district of southern Lebanon.

The agency said rescue operations were still ongoing to search for a missing girl beneath the rubble.

It also reported that Lebanese Red Cross teams recovered the bodies of two missing young men following Israeli airstrikes Thursday on the town of Blat in the Marjayoun district.

An Israeli army drone strike also targeted a car on the road connecting Kfarchuba and Kfarhamam in the Hasbaya district, killing a civil defense member.

Israeli warplanes also targeted the town of Jmayjmeh in the Bint Jbeil district.

Israeli artillery fire hit the outskirts of Mansouri and Buyout al-Sayyad, reaching the Mansouri-Hamra coast.

Israeli military vehicles tried to advance early Friday toward the Buyout al-Sayyad area, opposite the town of Bayada.

In Khiam, the Israeli army carried out a powerful explosion.

Israeli warplanes also targeted the Sajd heights in the Jezzine district.

Avichay Adraee, the Israeli army's Arabic-language spokesperson, said residents of the towns and villages of Nmairiyeh, Tayr Felsay, Hallousiyyeh, Upper Hallousiyyeh, Toura and Maarakeh were asked to leave.

Despite a ceasefire announced on April 17 and extended until May 17, the Israeli army continues daily strikes in Lebanon.

Since March 2, Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed at least 2,727 people, wounded 8,438 and displaced more than 1.6 million, about one-fifth of the population, according to the latest official figures.

Israel occupies areas in southern Lebanon, including some it has held for decades and others since the 2023-2024 war, and has advanced about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) inside the southern border during the current conflict.