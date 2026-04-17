Türkiye’s foreign minister meets Syrian president in Antalya

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa in Türkiye's southern resort city of Antalya.

Fidan was received by al-Sharaa during his visit to Antalya ahead of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, according to diplomatic sources.

The fifth edition of the forum, ADF2026, is due to open on Friday, with the participation of heads of state and government, foreign ministers, and representatives of international organizations.

The event, being held under the auspices of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and organized by the Foreign Ministry under the theme Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties, will run until Sunday.