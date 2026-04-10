Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan, EU foreign policy chief Kallas discuss US-Iran ceasefire in phone call

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone call with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas to discuss recent developments surrounding the two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran, diplomatic sources said Friday.

According to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources, Fidan and Kallas spoke on the latest situation under the ceasefire between Washington and Tehran.

The two officials also exchanged views on the broader global implications of the temporary truce, the sources said.

The US and Iran announced a two-week ceasefire on Tuesday, brokered by Pakistan, as a step toward a possible broader agreement to halt the conflict on Iran the US and Israel launched on Feb. 28 that has left thousands dead and wounded.