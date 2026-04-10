China stresses diplomatic solution on eve of expected US-Iran talks

China on Friday stressed the significance of diplomatic solutions to end the Middle East armed conflicts, as delegations from the US and Iran are set to meet in Pakistan for talks.

Responding to a question by Anadolu about the situation in Lebanon, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning called on relevant sides to resolve disputes through political and diplomatic channels.

She urged an end to the fighting, as well as the restoration of peace and stability to the Middle East.

Israel has intensified its attacks on Lebanon amid the ongoing diplomatic efforts linked to a two-week ceasefire announced on Tuesday by the US and Iran.

While Pakistani mediators and Tehran said the truce also covered Lebanon, Washington and Tel Aviv have denied it.

According to Iran's Fars News Agency, Iran has no plans to attend peace talks with the US until Israel stops bombing Lebanon.

Hostilities in the region escalated after the US and Israel on Feb. 28 launched joint strikes on Iran which left thousands dead and wounded.

On Tuesday, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week truce aimed at paving the way for a final agreement to end the war.