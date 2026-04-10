Israeli military chief says army in Lebanon is ‘still in state of war’

Israel's military chief said Friday that the country's forces are "still in state of war" in southern Lebanon and are not observing a ceasefire on the northern front, according to an army statement.

"The army continues to operate here in Lebanon," Chief of General Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said while visiting areas near Bint Jbeil in southern Lebanon, where he spoke with commanders, according to the statement.

He added that the army "is in a state of war" and is "not in a ceasefire on the northern front."

"In Iran, we are in a ceasefire, but we can return to operating there at any moment, and with great intensity," he added.

The speech came as the Israeli army continued its widened assault on Lebanon since Wednesday, killing over 303 people and injuring 1,150 others, according to Lebanese Civil Defense.

The offensive continued despite a two-week ceasefire announced Tuesday as part of efforts to reach a broader agreement to halt the conflict that Israel and the United States launched against Iran on Feb. 28 that has left thousands dead and wounded.

While Pakistan-which helped broker the deal-and Iran said the ceasefire includes Lebanon, the US and Israel denied it.