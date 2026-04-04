Erdogan holds phone call with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte

According to a statement from the Directorate of Communications, regional and global issues, as well as matters affecting NATO, were discussed during the meeting.



During the conversation, Erdoğan noted that the process initiated by the intervention in Iran has led to a geostrategic deadlock, and the international community must intensify its efforts to end this war. He also pointed out that NATO's support for Türkiye's air defense in this process once again demonstrated the Alliance's deterrence.



Erdoğan also stated that Türkiye continues its efforts to bring the Russia-Ukraine war to a peaceful conclusion, and he congratulated NATO on its 66th anniversary.



President Erdoğan emphasized his hope that decisions would be made at the NATO Ankara Summit, to be held on July 7-8, 2026, to make the Alliance more resilient and effective against future challenges.