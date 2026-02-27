DR Congo, US sign $1.2B health partnership agreement

The Democratic Republic of Congo and the US signed a $1.2 billion partnership agreement Thursday aimed at strengthening cooperation in health, according to a statement.

The partnership, spanning from 2026-2031, includes $900 million in targeted US government support.

Congo's government will increase its own domestic health expenditures by $300 million over the same period, the statement said.

Congolese Health Minister Roger Kamba said the agreement covers several priority areas, including strengthening the fight against HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria and improving maternal and child health.

"This transformative investment aims to strengthen the resilience of the health system, improve care for the population, and consolidate the country's health sovereignty," he said, adding the move demonstrated a strong commitment to protect lives and a healthier future for all.

The partnership also includes interventions aimed at the eradication of poliomyelitis, or polio, strengthening epidemiological surveillance, bolstering the capacity of the health workforce and preparing for and responding to health emergencies.

Kamba added that the targeted interventions respond to major health issues that have a direct impact on mortality and community resilience.

Ian McCary, Charge d'Affaires at the US Embassy in Kinshasa, said the agreement is "pragmatic and ambitious" and marks a shift toward a model of cooperation based on shared responsibility.