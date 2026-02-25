Türkiye rejects claims that it plans to invade Iran if US launches attack

Türkiye on Tuesday rejected media reports claiming that it is preparing to invade Iranian territory if the US launches an attack on Iran.

"Claims in certain media outlets alleging that 'Türkiye is planning to invade Iranian territory on security grounds in the event of a U.S. attack on Iran' contain disinformation," the Communications Directorate said on the US social media company X's platform.

The directorate emphasized that Türkiye maintains a longstanding commitment to respecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of neighboring countries.

It added that Ankara continuously takes necessary measures to safeguard the country's borders, regardless of regional tensions.

"Türkiye, which consistently upholds respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of neighboring countries, takes all necessary measures to ensure the security of its borders on a 24/7 basis, whether in times of crisis or otherwise," it stressed.

The directorate also urged the public to refrain from giving credence to unverified claims and instead rely on official statements issued by competent authorities.