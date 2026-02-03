Saudi-Turkish investment forum opens in Riyadh ahead of President Erdoğan’s visit

The Saudi-Turkish Investment Forum opened in Riyadh on Tuesday ahead of a planned visit by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan later in the day, Saudi officials said.

Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Bin Abdulaziz al-Falih said during the forum's opening session that the kingdom will welcome President Erdoğan on an official visit later Tuesday, according to Saudi Alekhbariya TV.

The minister said the visit aims to "elevate bilateral relations to a higher level of partnership," adding that both sides "seek to move from strong relations to a deeper strategic relationship."

He said the forum includes a Turkish business delegation of more than 200 companies interested in expanding trade, economic and investment ties with Saudi Arabia, along with several regional offices of Turkish firms.

"The strong Turkish participation reflects the depth of the strategic partnership between the two countries and underscores economic cooperation and the important role of the private sector," he added.







