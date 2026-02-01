News Diplomacy Ukraine and Russia to hold next round of peace talks in Abu Dhabi

High-stakes diplomacy is underway in the UAE as Ukrainian and Russian delegations meet for direct talks on Sunday.

DPA DIPLOMACY Published February 01,2026

Ukraine and Russia are set to hold direct talks in Abu Dhabi on Sunday aimed at exploring a possible end to a war that has lasted nearly four years.



The Kremlin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the date, but have not specified an exact location or time for the discussions.



Direct negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv resumed a week ago after a long hiatus. They were held behind closed doors and mediated by the United States through its chief negotiator Steve Witkoff. This time, the warring parties are negotiating without US representatives.



While the negotiating teams have repeatedly described the talks as constructive, an agreement on a peace deal is not yet in sight, with territorial issues remaining a key sticking point.



Russia is demanding that Kyiv withdraw from parts of Ukraine's eastern Donbass region - an area primarily focused on the provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk - that remain under Ukrainian control. Zelensky has repeatedly rejected such territorial concessions.



The Ukrainian delegation is to be led by chief negotiator Rustem Umerov, while Igor Kostyukov, the head of the GRU military intelligence service, is to head the Russian team.



At the request of US President Donald Trump, Russia has agreed to temporarily pause attacks on energy infrastructure due to the extreme cold and extensive existing damage in Kyiv and other cities. Strikes on other targets have continued.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that the limited ceasefire will last only until Sunday in order to provide a "good basis" for the peace talks.



Zelensky said there was no formal agreement on such a ceasefire but pledged that Ukraine would not attack Russian energy targets if Russia honoured its announcement.



Ukraine has been defending itself against Russia's full-scale invasion for nearly four years with Western support.









