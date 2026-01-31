Tehran 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal,' says top Iranian diplomat

Tehran is "ready" for "a fair and equitable nuclear deal," and has "never" pursued nuclear weapons, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stressed during his talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

"In our conversations (on Friday), I reiterated that Iran has never sought nuclear weapons and is ready to embrace a fair and equitable nuclear deal that meets the legitimate interests of our people; this includes ensuring 'No Nuclear Weapons' and guaranteeing the lifting of sanctions," Araghchi said on Saturday through US social media company X.

Expressing his pleasure for the talks on Türkiye-Iran bilateral ties and the regional issues of mutual concern, he noted that along with other "brotherly" nations, Ankara has offered its good offices to promote peace and stability in the region.

Tehran is "grateful for such efforts and welcomes them," Araghchi stressed, expressing Tehran's readiness to work with regional countries to safeguard stability and peace in the region and "shield it from unlawful aggression."

The talks between Araghchi and the Turkish officials came as the Iranian foreign minister paid a visit to Türkiye on Friday.