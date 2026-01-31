TEHRAN, ANKARA SHARE GOAL OF REGIONS PROSPERITY: IRANIAN MINISTER

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said his country shares Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's vision for regional prosperity, praising Ankara's diplomatic role in the region.

In an interview with CNN Turk during his visit to Türkiye on Friday, Araghchi said Türkiye's views on Iran have consistently been "constructive," adding that this approach has been important for Tehran.

He noted that Iran also observed Ankara's constructive stance during the 12-day war between Iran and Israel in June 2025.

"There is a very strong bond between the Iranian and Turkish nations. President Erdogan said, 'Using diplomacy will benefit the region.' Türkiye is also working to find a path to a solution in the region. We view these efforts positively," Araghchi said.

POSSIBLE NEGOTIATIONS WITH US

Addressing the possibility of negotiations with the US, Araghchi said there is currently no serious basis for talks with Washington.

He emphasized that for negotiations to be sincere and result-oriented, the atmosphere of threats and pressure must first be eliminated, stressing that progress is impossible without agreement on the content, format, and rules of any talks.

The US often seeks to engage Iran through third countries, he said, adding that Tehran remains open to fair and balanced diplomacy.

However, he underlined that a fair agreement cannot be achieved without mutual respect and equal conditions.

IRAN TO 'GIVE SHOCKING, HARSH, VERY POWERFUL RESPONSE' IN CASE OF ATTACK

Araghchi said the strikes carried out in June created deep distrust on Iran's part, calling on Washington to remove this distrust if it genuinely seeks diplomacy.

Referring to Iran's defensive capabilities, he said that "if there is an attack, we will give a shocking, harsh, and very powerful response."

He added that Tehran is prepared for all scenarios and has the capacity to defend itself independently.

Iran prioritizes diplomacy, the top diplomat stressed.

Araghchi also rejected claims of a possible regime change in Iran, saying the country's political system is "deeply rooted."

Turning to Syria, he reiterated Iran's support for Syria's territorial integrity and stability, and said Israel must withdraw from Syrian territory.