President Erdoğan and Iranian President Pezeshkian hold phone call

President Erdoğan spoke by phone with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. During the call, Türkiye-Iran bilateral relations and escalating military tension in the region were discussed.

Published January 30,2026
According to a statement from the Directorate of Communications, President Erdoğan and Iranian President Pezeshkian discussed Türkiye-Iran bilateral relations and the escalating military tensions in the region during their meeting.

During the call, President Erdoğan emphasized that Türkiye is ready to play a facilitating role between Iran and the United States to de-escalate tensions and resolve issues.

Erdoğan also stated that he would receive Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, who is in Türkiye, today.