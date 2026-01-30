President Erdoğan and Iranian President Pezeshkian hold phone call

According to a statement from the Directorate of Communications, President Erdoğan and Iranian President Pezeshkian discussed Türkiye-Iran bilateral relations and the escalating military tensions in the region during their meeting.

During the call, President Erdoğan emphasized that Türkiye is ready to play a facilitating role between Iran and the United States to de-escalate tensions and resolve issues.

Erdoğan also stated that he would receive Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, who is in Türkiye, today.