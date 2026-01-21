Indonesia, UK agree to elevate ties to strategic partnership

Indonesia and the United Kingdom have agreed to elevate their bilateral relations to a strategic partnership, expanding cooperation across economic growth, climate and energy, defense and security, and human development, Indonesian state-run news agency Antara reported Wednesday.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto reached the agreement during a one-on-one meeting in London on Tuesday. The new framework also includes enhanced cooperation in the maritime sector.

Prabowo said Jakarta views London as "a partner with great potential to contribute to our national economy," citing the UK's technological and financial strengths. "In short, I believe this partnership will deliver significant benefits to both parties," he said.

Starmer said the agreement demonstrated how relations between the two countries continue to strengthen and deliver results for their people, according to a statement from the UK government.

The leaders also discussed the situation in Gaza and reiterated their "strong continued support for a two-state solution," the statement said.

As part of deepening maritime cooperation, the two sides referenced a $5.3 billion Maritime Partnership Program agreed in November, which they said would boost regional and food security while supporting jobs in both countries.

Indonesian broadcaster Kompas reported that Prabowo said the British government supports his plan to build 1,500 fishing vessels.

Indonesia and the UK established diplomatic relations in 1949.



