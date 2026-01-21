Aliyev says his country 'closed the page on war' with Armenia

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said Tuesday that his country and Armenia "closed the page on war."

Aliyev made the remarks while speaking at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

"Azerbaijan and Armenia have made the decision to close the page on war. Continuing the war could have led to very bad consequences," he said, addressing a panel discussion titled "Defining the Economic Identity of Eurasia."

On Aug. 8 last year following a trilateral meeting in Washington, DC between Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and US President Donald Trump, a joint declaration was adopted. Under its terms, Armenia and Azerbaijan's foreign ministers agreed on the text of a peace and interstate relations agreement. The Armenian side also committed to cooperating with the US and third parties to create the "Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity."

Davos is the informal name for the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting held each January in Davos, Switzerland. It is a major global gathering where political leaders, CEOs, academics and public figures discuss economic, geopolitical and social issues.



