China urges ‘political settlement, stability’ for rebuilding Syria

China on Tuesday called for "political settlement" as well as stability to rebuild Syria, which saw devastation under ousted Bashar al-Assad regime.

"China hopes that Syria will realize peace and stability as soon as possible," Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing.

"We hope all parties in Syria will facilitate the process of political settlement through dialogue and negotiation and find a way to rebuild the country that in the interest of the Syrian people," he added.

Beijing's remarks followed a military operation launched by the Syrian Army, through which it regained wide areas in eastern and northeastern Syria after repeated violations by the SDF of earlier agreements signed with Damascus nearly a year ago.

On Sunday, Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa announced a new ceasefire and agreement for the full integration of the SDF into state institutions.

Under the deal, the SDF will withdraw its military formations east of the Euphrates River and hand over administrative and security control of Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor provinces to the Syrian state.

The agreement also provides for the integration of SDF military and security personnel into the Syrian ministries of defense and interior following individual security vetting, as well as the transfer of border crossings, oil and gas fields, and civilian institutions to government control.

The Assad regime fell in December 2024, after 24 years in power, and al-Sharaa was appointed president last January.