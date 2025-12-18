G7 calls for release of Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai

Foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) countries have called on Hong Kong authorities to immediately release pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai, condemning his prosecution under the city's National Security Law.

In a joint statement on Wednesday, the foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US, together with the EU's foreign policy chief, said they "condemn the prosecution of Jimmy Lai under the National Security Law (NSL) in Hong Kong that has led to his guilty verdict on December 15, 2025."

The ministers said they remain deeply concerned about the deterioration of rights, freedoms and autonomy in Hong Kong, stressing that freedom of expression, opinion and media freedom are guaranteed under Hong Kong's Basic Law.

They urged the Hong Kong authorities to halt such prosecutions and to "release Jimmy Lai immediately."

Earlier this week, China rejected international criticism, saying Hong Kong's judicial process fully complies with the rule of law and national security requirements. Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun accused some countries of making "false accusations" and interfering in Hong Kong's judicial affairs.

He added that the prosecution is "justified, legitimate, lawful and beyond reproach," and urged foreign governments to respect China's sovereignty and refrain from what he called "irresponsible" remarks.

The 78-year-old media tycoon, who is also a British national, was found guilty on Monday on all three counts he was facing, including "conspiring to collude with foreign forces" as well as sedition under colonial-era legislation.

He faces a maximum life sentence, and a four-day mitigation hearing will begin on Jan. 12, according to the Hong Kong Free Press.

He was arrested in 2020 under the National Security Law, which was enacted following anti-government protests the previous year.



