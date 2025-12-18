Kazakh PM Tokayev meets Emperor Naruhito on 1st official Japan trip

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Thursday met with Japan's Emperor Naruhito in Tokyo during his first official visit to the country, according to Kazakhstan's presidential press service Akorda.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed bilateral cooperation and international affairs.

Tokayev said "The Land of the Rising Sun's" discipline and resilience have "inspired Kazakh people for many years."

Japan and Kazakhstan enjoy "long-standing friendly relations based on mutual respect and fruitful cooperation in various fields," Tokayev said.

Emperor Naruhito said the Kazakh president's visit would be "a significant event" in history and would elevate relations between the two countries to a "qualitatively new level," according to Akorda.

During Tokayev's meetings with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and business leaders, the two sides are expected to sign agreements in energy, renewable energy, digitalization, mining and transportation worth more than $3.7 billion, said Ruslan Zheldibay, press secretary to the Kazakh president.

Tokayev is in Tokyo to attend the first summit between Japan and the leaders of five Central Asian nations.

Takaichi is set to host the two-day summit starting Friday, with discussions expected to focus on international affairs and strengthening bilateral and regional cooperation.

She will also hold separate bilateral meetings with participating Central Asian leaders.

Kazakhstan and Japan established diplomatic relations in 1992, and bilateral trade reached about $1.8 billion last year.