China approves export license applications for rare earth shipments

China's Commerce Ministry received and approved some general export license applications for rare earth-related items submitted by Chinese exporters, a spokesperson for the ministry said Thursday.

"To my knowledge, we have received and approved applications for general export licenses for rare earth-related items submitted by some Chinese exporters," He Yadong said, when asked if the ministry could corroborate EU officials' claims that China had started awarding longer-term rare earth export licenses to European corporations.

Since the establishment of export controls on rare earth-related commodities, the relevant Chinese agencies have informed Chinese exporters about the policies, according to Global Times.

According to the spokesperson, several Chinese exporters have already completed the fundamental conditions for applying for general licenses after accumulating necessary export and compliance experience.

Beijing had imposed export control measures on rare earths, including via third parties, since Oct. 9, but later granted a one-year suspension on such exports to the US.

Additionally, he said, China has decided to implement export license management for some steel products, principally encompassing 300 customs codes containing steel materials, with the major purpose of improving the monitoring and statistical analysis of steel product exports and tracking the quality of exported products.

His remarks came in response to a media inquiry about a joint statement released by the Commerce Ministry and the General Administration of Customs, saying that China will manage exports of certain steel products through an export licensing system from Jan. 1, 2026.

For the first time in 16 years, Beijing has restored export license management for steel.

He said that the applicable steps are in accordance with World Trade Organization (WTO) standards and do not impose limits on export volumes or company qualifications.

He added that China opposes the European Commission's recent intensive investigations into multiple Chinese enterprises under the Foreign Subsidies Regulation.



