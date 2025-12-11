Danish intelligence lists US in latest threat-assessment report

The Danish Defense Intelligence Service's report issued Wednesday identified the US' shifting strategic priorities as a potential security concern.

"The United States' most important strategic priorities are now competition with China and security in its own neighborhood. The balance between the U.S.' overall strategic priorities remains unresolved," the report, titled Overall Assessments of Threats to the Kingdom of Denmark, explained.

It noted that Washington uses its economic power, including threats of high tariffs, "to enforce its will" and considers the use of military force "even against allies."

"China is currently the only country capable of independently challenging the US' international position and influence. The US is therefore in the process of substantially adjusting its foreign and security policy to counter this challenge," the report stressed.

It further pointed to "considerable uncertainty" about how US-China relations will evolve, signaling "major fluctuations" and a persisting "strategic competition."

"At the same time, China in particular — but also the US — is engaged in military buildup aimed at enabling them to fight a possible war against each other, even though neither side wants such a conflict," the report added.

It also said that the balance of power "shifting in China's favor" across the Pacific region prompts the US to relocate military assets to the region.

"Washington's increasingly strong focus on the Pacific also raises doubts about its role as the primary guarantor of Europe's security, especially regarding the threat from Russia," the report noted.

It stressed that the US' shifting policy puts "heavy demands" on European countries to step up their own defense and strengthen cooperation to bolster deterrence against Russia.

"Russia, China, and the US have different interests in the Arctic, but all seek to play a larger role in the region. The US has markedly increased its security-policy focus on the Arctic in recent years, while Russia continues its military buildup, and China continues working toward being able to operate submarines and surface vessels in the region," the report also said.