Israel receives Gaza hostage coffin from Red Cross

The Red Cross handed over to Israeli forces on Tuesday a coffin with the remains of a hostage held in Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said.

"Israel has received, via the Red Cross, the coffin of a fallen hostage, which was handed over to an IDF and ISA force inside the Gaza Strip," Netanyahu's office said in a statement, referring to the Israeli military and the security service.

The coffin, received inside the Gaza Strip, will be transferred to Israel for identification of the remains. Before the latest handover, resistance groups still held the bodies of three hostages in Gaza.







