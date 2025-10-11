Macron to attend Egypt summit on Gaza peace plan on Oct. 13

French President Emmanuel Macron will travel to Egypt on Monday for talks on implementing a peace plan presented by U.S. President Donald Trump to end the war in Gaza, the Elysee Palace said on Saturday.

The plan, brokered by Trump along with Qatar, Egypt and Türkiye, aims to establish a permanent ceasefire, secure the release of all hostages and restore full humanitarian access to Gaza, the presidency said.

Macron will meet regional partners to discuss the next steps in carrying out the agreement, it added.

Macron will also reaffirm France's commitment to a two-state solution as the basis for lasting peace, security and reconstruction in the region, the Elysee said.









