Turkish armored vehicle displayed at Hungary military exercise

Turkish defense company Nurol Makina displayed its Ejder Yalcin 4×4 armored tactical vehicle at Adaptive Hussars 2025 (ADHU 25), Hungary's largest military exercise and a key NATO training event.

The drill, hosted by the Hungarian Defense Forces, highlighted the Gidran 4×4 — the Hungarian variant of the Ejder Yalcin — widely deployed during the exercise.

Around 22,000 people, including military personnel and reserves from Türkiye, Hungary, Croatia, Italy and other NATO allies, took part.

The vehicles were used for transport, logistical support and reconnaissance missions, offering high protection for personnel and strong performance in difficult terrain. Türkiye contributed with its Mechanized Infantry Battalion, training alongside Hungarian and allied forces using Nurol Makina platforms.

More than 100 Gidran vehicles took part in the drills. The models were tailored in partnership with the Hungarian army and local defense companies.

Nurol Makina has created a Hungarian subsidiary through a joint venture with Raba Automotive Group and is working to set up a domestic supply chain to begin local production next year.

The Nurol Makina-Raba partnership plans to build more than 400 vehicles in Hungary, aiming to expand the country's Gidran fleet fivefold.