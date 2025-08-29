Canada, India name new high commissioners to restore diplomatic ties

Canada and India appointed new high commissioners to each other's countries Thursday as diplomatic relations begin recovering from tensions over the alleged assassination of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil.

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand announced Christopher Cooter as Canada's new high commissioner to India, replacing Cameron MacKay. Cooter brings 35 years of diplomatic experience, including previous service as First Secretary at the Canadian High Commission in New Delhi from 1998 to 2000.

Cooter recently served as Canada's charge d'affaires to Israel and high commissioner to South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Mauritius and Madagascar. The appointment reflects Canada's "step-by-step approach to deepening diplomatic engagement and advancing bilateral cooperation with India," Anand said.

India's External Affairs Ministry announced Dinesh K. Patnaik, currently ambassador to Spain, as the new high commissioner to Canada, who is expected to assume the position shortly.

The appointments stem from a commitment made by Prime Ministers Mark Carney and Narendra Modi at June's G7 Summit in Alberta to restore diplomatic services. The move represents progress toward normalizing relations after significant strain following Nijjar's June 18, 2023 killing in British Columbia.

Anand emphasized the appointment as "an important development toward restoring services for Canadians while strengthening the bilateral relationship to support Canada's economy."

After the Canadian police uncovered evidence that violent criminal activities linked to the Indian government were continuing, the Canadian government decided on Oct. 14, 2024 to expel six Indian diplomats, including India's ambassador to Canada.

In response, India announced on the same day that it had decided to expel six Canadian diplomats in New Delhi, including the Canadian ambassador to India.





