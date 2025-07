Erdoğan in Azerbaijan: The Caucasus will become a center of peace

Speaking during the session themed "A New ECO Vision for a Sustainable and Climate-Resilient Future," Erdoğan emphasized: "Our 'Zero Waste' project adds strength to our fight against climate change.

Since its launch, it has prevented approximately 6 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions."

President Erdoğan also underlined that the Caucasus will become a center of peace. Criticizing Israeli aggression as unacceptable, he stated, "We will not abandon the Palestinian cause."