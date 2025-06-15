IRAN TELLS MEDIATORS IT WONT NEGOTIATE WHILE UNDER ATTACK: OFFICIAL

Iran tells mediators it won't negotiate 'while under attack': official

Mediators Qatar and Oman were told by Iran that Tehran "will not negotiate while under attack", an official briefed on the talks said Sunday, amid a massive exchange of strikes between Israel and the Islamic republic.

"The Iranians informed Qatari and Omani mediators that they will only pursue serious negotiations once Iran has completed its response to the Israeli pre-emptive strikes," the official told AFP.

Iran had also made it "clear that it will not negotiate while under attack", the source added on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the talks.

Israel unleashed a punishing fresh barrage of strikes across Iran in a third day of exchanges Sunday, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to make the country pay a "heavy price" for killing civilians.

The latest conflict marked the first time the two sides have traded fire with such intensity, triggering fears of a lengthy conflict that could engulf the entire Middle East.

The source said: "Reports Iran has approached Oman and Qatar with a request to engage the United States to broker a ceasefire with Israel and potentially renew nuclear negotiations are inaccurate."

A sixth round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States planned for Sunday in Muscat was cancelled, Oman said.

The talks on Iran's nuclear programme began in April, with US President Donald Trump threatening military action if diplomacy failed.

The huge wave of Israeli attacks on Iran's military and nuclear facilities which began on Friday, and has continued with no let-up in sight, immediately placed the future of the talks in doubt.

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday Washington "had nothing to do" with Israel's bombing campaign.

But Trump also threatened to unleash "the full strength and might" of the US military if Iran attacked American interests, later urging Israel and Iran to "make a deal".





