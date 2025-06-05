Erdoğan, Armenian PM Pashinyan discuss bilateral ties, regional and global issues

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan over the phone on Thursday, discussing bilateral ties, as well as regional and global issues, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement.

Erdoğan emphasized the importance of comprehensive normalization in the region and peaceful negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, expressing satisfaction with the ongoing contacts between Türkiye and Armenia.

Pashinyan also extended his greetings to Erdoğan and the Turkish people for Eid al-Adha, the Muslim festival of sacrifice which will begin on Friday.