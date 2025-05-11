Pope Leo welcomes India, Pakistan ceasefire, says he hopes for 'lasting agreement'

Pope Leo XIV on Sunday welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, expressing hope for a "lasting agreement" between two South Asian nations, the Vatican News reported.

"I hope that, through the upcoming negotiations, a lasting agreement may soon be reached," he said in his first papal Sunday prayer from the balcony of St Peter's Square.

Recalling the "immense tragedy" caused by World War II, the newly chosen pontiff called on the powerful of the world to prevent a third world war, saying: "Never again war!"

On the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, he said: "I carry in my heart the suffering of the beloved Ukrainian people. "

He urged that "every effort be made to reach a true, just, and lasting peace as soon as possible. May all the prisoners be freed. May children return to their families."

On the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, including a block on humanitarian aid that has gone on for over two months, he said: "I am deeply pained by what is happening."

"Let the fighting cease immediately, let humanitarian aid be provided to the exhausted civilian population, and may all hostages be released," he added.

Leo's first Sunday prayer was attended by a large crowd, and he took the opportunity to mark Mother's Day, extending his heartfelt congratulations to all mothers worldwide.

Succeeding the late Pope Francis, American Cardinal Robert Prevost was elected the new pope last Thursday, taking the name Leo XIV-the first American-born pontiff in the history of the Catholic Church.

US President Donald Trump said Sunday that he will work with India and Pakistan to resolve the long-simmering Kashmir dispute following a ceasefire after exchanges of missiles and weapons fire between the two longtime rivals, taking dozens of casualties on both sides.

Nearly 53,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's genocidal war since October 2023, Palestine's Health Ministry said on Sunday.