Putin, Xi to discuss Ukraine, US in Moscow on May 8: Kremlin

Russia's Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping will discuss the Ukraine conflict and US-Russia relations in talks between the two presidents in Moscow on May 8, the Kremlin said Tuesday.

"The most important issues will be discussed in a one-on-one meeting, the Ukrainian topic and Russian-US relations," Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters.