Mexico tells International Court of Justice (ICJ) dehumanization of Gazans "should not be normalized"

Mexico told the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Thursday that the dehumanization of an entire population in Gaza "should not be normalized," saying the moment is "pivotal" for international laws and organizations.

"This is a pivotal moment, not only for the protection of the role of the United Nations and of international law, the preservation of our shared humanity is on the line. The world should not and cannot normalize the dehumanization of an entire people," said Pablo Arrocha Olabuenaga, representing Mexico at The Hague court.

"No conflict can come at the cost of human dignity."

Mexico asked the court to confirm that all UN member states, including Israel, are legally bound to uphold the privileges and immunities of the UN and its agencies, facilitate humanitarian assistance, and avoid measures that hinder relief efforts in occupied territories, Arrocha said.

"The reality that has been unfolding before our eyes in Gaza cannot and must not be justified," he said. "Children have no food. Lives are being lost."

He argued that the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza is "a deliberate choice, consequence of a political decision," stressing it is both avoidable and reversible.

On behalf of Mexico, he called on Israel, as a UN member state and occupying power, to comply with international humanitarian law and human rights obligations, including allowing and facilitating humanitarian relief without impediment and ensuring the protection of civilians.

Patricia Perez, also representing Mexico, told the court the situation grows "graver" each day despite repeated international appeals for restraint, access, and protection.

She said the deteriorating conditions highlight the urgent legal and moral stakes of the case, particularly Israel's obligations under international law.

- Israeli actions against UNRWA part of broader disregard for international law

The island nation of the Maldives told the ICJ that Israel's efforts to dismantle the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) reflect a wider pattern of disregarding international law and called for the protection of Palestinian rights, including access to humanitarian aid and self-determination.

"The issues before the court in these proceedings could not be of higher importance. They arise in a context of utmost desperation and suffering in the occupied Palestinian territory," said Ahmed Usham, speaking for the Maldives.

"The Maldives has long stood at the forefront of advocacy for the people of Palestine. Our position has never wavered, nor has our fight to realize for the Palestinians the right to self-determination, the right to dignity and the right to life."

Usham hailed the UNRWA as "the backbone and the beating heart" of humanitarian assistance in the occupied Palestinian territory and expressed grave alarm at Israel's "deliberate steps to dismantle this body."

He said Israel's interference with UNRWA activities is not isolated but part of a broader pattern of disregarding international law.

The Maldives reaffirmed its support for an independent Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital and called for a permanent ceasefire and the safe return of displaced Palestinians, he underlined.

"The Palestinian people have an inalienable, inevitable right to unhindered access to humanitarian assistance," Usham said. "Our commitment is clear and unshakable."

Amy Sander, also speaking for the Maldives, argued that Israel, as the occupying power, cannot justify the suspension of humanitarian activities or legislation aimed at permanently dismantling the UNRWA under the pretext of security.

"The occupying power's discretion to refuse a relief scheme is limited by its overriding duty to ensure population needs are in fact met. The reality on the ground demonstrates that it is not," she said.

- Israel using UNRWA obstruction to 'entrench unlawful occupation'

Mekondjo Kaapanda-Girnus, speaking on behalf of Namibia, told the hearings that Israel's efforts to obstruct the UNRWA and other humanitarian agencies are part of a deliberate strategy to deepen its occupation of Palestinian territory and deny Palestinians their right to self-determination.

"Israel wrongly assumes that it has the unilateral power to disregard its fundamental obligations under the charter based on a subjective evaluation of vital interests," said Kaapanda-Girnus.

She stressed that Israel's anti-UNRWA laws and related actions violate its legal obligations under the UN Charter.

"A state's subjective assessment of its national security, considerations of military expediency, or alleged wrongdoing by UNRWA cannot justify the infringement of the UN's privileges and immunities," she added.

Gladice Pickering, also representing Namibia, said Israel's expulsion of the UNRWA and measures to block its work providing education, healthcare, and emergency aid violate Palestinians' right to self-determination.

She argued that Israel, especially as a prolonged occupying power, has a duty to take positive steps to support the realization of this right, duties it has "repeatedly and systematically failed to do."

"Israel's obstruction of the activities of the UN, particularly UNRWA, other international organizations and third states, is part of a strategy to entrench its unlawful occupation and to further annex the Palestinian territory," Pickering told the court.

"It is part of a strategy to fragment the Palestinian people and to frustrate their right of return to their homeland."

She described the humanitarian situation in Gaza as "catastrophic" and said Israel is legally bound to allow, facilitate, and protect humanitarian assistance in the occupied Palestinian territory.

Namibia, she said, calls on the international community to uphold international law, support the people of Palestine in rebuilding Gaza, and ensure accountability for violations and the protection of civilians.

Since March 2, Israel has closed Gaza's crossings, blocking essential supplies from entering the enclave despite multiple reports of famine in the war-devastated territory.

The Israeli army renewed its assault on Gaza on March 18, shattering a Jan. 19 ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement with the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

At least 52,400 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.







