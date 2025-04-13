Hamas delegation heads to Cairo for talks with Egyptian, Qatari mediators on Gaza ceasefire

Hamas announced Saturday that a delegation, headed by senior official Khalil Al-Hayya, departed for Cairo to meet Egyptian and Qatari mediators, as part of efforts to reach an agreement and end the Israeli onslaught against the Gaza Strip.

"There will be meetings and follow-ups with our brothers, the mediators from Qatar and Egypt, as part of ongoing efforts aimed at reaching an agreement and stopping the Zionist aggression against our people," the Palestine resistance group said on Telegram.

Hamas emphasized that it is "approaching any proposals positively if they guarantee a permanent ceasefire, the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip, an end to the suffering of our Palestinian people, and a serious prisoner exchange deal."

Israel resumed its offensive on Gaza on March 18, breaking a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal that began in January.

Since October 2023, more than 50,900 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in Gaza during Israel's assault.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its military actions in Gaza.











