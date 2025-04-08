Russia says new round of talks with US to be coordinated through Foreign Ministry

The upcoming Russian-American negotiations will be coordinated through Russia's Foreign Ministry, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"From our side, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will be responsible," Peskov told a press briefing in Moscow. "So I suggest waiting for updates from our colleagues at the Foreign Ministry."

Earlier, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow and Washington were preparing a second meeting aimed at resolving persistent "irritants" in their bilateral relationship and working toward the normalization of dialogue.

"There has already been a meeting in Istanbul, and now preparations are underway for a second round," Lavrov confirmed.

While both sides are making significant efforts to stabilize relations, Peskov acknowledged that relaunching arms control negotiations remains a distant prospect, primarily due to the erosion of trust and the complex global security landscape.

"Our experts have pointed out that the current security architecture cannot be discussed in isolation from the nuclear capabilities of other nations," he said.

"These issues must be approached in complex. That's precisely why both Moscow and Washington are investing considerable energy in repairing the damage inflicted on our relationship in recent years, particularly during the previous US administration."

He said any meaningful conversation about arms control must reflect the broader reality of global nuclear arsenals: "You cannot discuss such matters in isolation. Everything must be addressed in a comprehensive context."







