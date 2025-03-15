Putin, Lukashenko, Rahmon hold talks with Azerbaijan’s Aliyev, plan Moscow meeting

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon held a phone call with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev during an informal meeting, the Kremlin said Saturday.

Describing the conversation as "warm and friendly," the leaders discussed key issues related to the further development of interstate relations.

They also agreed to meet in Moscow on May 9 to attend celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, Russia's term for World War II.