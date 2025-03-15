 Contact Us
News Diplomacy Putin, Lukashenko, Rahmon hold talks with Azerbaijan’s Aliyev, plan Moscow meeting

Putin, Lukashenko, Rahmon hold talks with Azerbaijan’s Aliyev, plan Moscow meeting

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon held a phone call with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev during an informal meeting, the Kremlin announced Saturday.

Anadolu Agency DIPLOMACY
Published March 15,2025
Subscribe
PUTIN, LUKASHENKO, RAHMON HOLD TALKS WITH AZERBAIJAN’S ALIYEV, PLAN MOSCOW MEETING

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon held a phone call with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev during an informal meeting, the Kremlin said Saturday.

Describing the conversation as "warm and friendly," the leaders discussed key issues related to the further development of interstate relations.

They also agreed to meet in Moscow on May 9 to attend celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, Russia's term for World War II.