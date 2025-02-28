Putin ally: Zelensky received 'solid slap' from Trump

Published February 28,2025
Dmitry Medvedev
, the deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council and leader of the ruling United Russia party, reacted with delight to the White House clash between US President Donald Trump
and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
on Friday.
Medvedev praised Trump for his "dressing down"
of Zelensky, saying the US president was right to say that the Ukrainian leader was "gambling with World War Three."
"The ungrateful pig
got a solid slap from the masters of the pigsty," Medvedev wrote on Telegram. "That's useful."
The former president of Russia
said that US military aid to Ukraine must now be stopped.