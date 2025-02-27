Türkiye remains key partner, vital to Balkans: Albanian foreign minister

Albanian Foreign Minister Igli Hasani on Thursday described Türkiye as one of Albania's most important partners, noting strong cooperation in energy and Albania's strategic position as a transportation hub.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Ankara, Hasani noted that Albania and Türkiye signed a strategic partnership agreement last year, strengthening ties across multiple sectors.

He said that since Fidan's visit to Albania in January, the two countries have held key meetings and signed agreements in defense, culture and education, including the establishment of Istanbul Technical University in Tirana.

Economic cooperation was a key focus of today's talks, he said, adding that while hundreds of Turkish companies operate in Albania, the full potential of their economic partnership remains untapped. The goal, he said, is to increase bilateral trade beyond $2 billion.

As Albania becomes a growing tourism destination, Hasani said interest from Turkish visitors is rising.

He also thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the construction of Namazgah Mosque in Albania, calling it "a significant cultural and religious landmark for our Muslim community."

Hasani said both countries reaffirmed their commitment to working together on Albania's European Union integration process.

"I want to emphasize Türkiye's support for Kosovo's recognition as an independent state," he said. "We also discussed cooperation on global issues, particularly the war in Ukraine, within NATO and the European Union."

Albanian Foreign Minister also stated Albania supports a cease-fire in Gaza and praised Türkiye's role as a key diplomatic player in peace efforts.

Hasani concluded by stating that Türkiye's role and presence have been essential in shaping the Balkans over the past 30 years.









