US top diplomat, UAE president discuss regional challenges, technology

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed regional challenges and technological advancements on Wednesday, according to the State Department.

The two men addressed the latest situation in the Gaza Strip, efforts to stabilize Syria and Lebanon, and security threats to Red Sea navigation during a meeting in Abu Dhabi.

Rubio highlighted the UAE's progress in artificial intelligence and quantum computing, emphasizing opportunities to strengthen economic cooperation.

Both sides reaffirmed a commitment to "economic ties, defense cooperation, and mutual interests in regional stability."

Rubio is in the region for talks. He led a US delegation in the Saudi capital on Tuesday for a meeting with Russian officials on the war in Ukraine.











