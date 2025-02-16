Turkish foreign minister meets Ukrainian officials at Munich Security Conference

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with top Ukrainian officials in Germany during this weekend's Munich Security Conference, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Sunday.

Fidan held talks with Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine's Presidential Office, and Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, according to the ministry.

Details of the discussions were not immediately disclosed.

Following separate phone calls last week between US President Donald Trump and his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts, speculation is running high over a possible push for a peace deal between the two neighboring countries.

Russia launched its war on Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, just short of three years ago.

Today is the concluding day of the three-day Munich conference, which is held annually.











