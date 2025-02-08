Turkish intelligence chief, Iranian officials discuss Gaza, counterterrorism

Head of the Turkish Intelligence Organization Ibrahim Kalin on Saturday held talks in Tehran with Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib and Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Secretary Ali Akbar Ahmadian.

According to security sources, Kalin met with Khatib and Ahmadian in the Iranian capital of Tehran to discuss a wide range of issues.

The discussions focused on combating terrorist organizations, particularly the terrorist organizations PKK and Daesh (ISIS), addressing common threats, the situation in Syria, the Gaza ceasefire, and developments related to the Palestinian issue.