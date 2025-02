Qatar’s prime minister arrives in Beirut for talks with Lebanese officials

Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman arrived Tuesday at Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport for an official visit, according to an Anadolu reporter.

The Qatari leader is visiting Lebanon to congratulate President Joseph Aoun on his recent election and will also meet Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Nawaf Salam, Lebanon's prime minister-designate.

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati is also expected to receive the Qatari premier later in the evening.