Qatari, Russian foreign ministers discuss Ukraine crisis, Gaza, Syria

Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman discussed developments in the Gaza Strip, Syria and the Russia-Ukraine crisis with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Saturday.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry said bin Abdulrahman, who also serves as prime minister, received a telephone call from Lavrov during which they "focused on cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them."

The ministers discussed "regional and international issues, primarily the developments of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, and the efforts of the State of Qatar to reunite children with their families, within its ongoing mediation aimed at reuniting families separated by the crisis."

They also discussed "developments in the situation in the Gaza Strip, the Occupied Palestinian territories and Syria."

Bin Abdulrahman reiterated Qatar's stance "in support of all international efforts to find a peaceful solution to the Russian-Ukrainian crisis through dialogue and diplomatic methods," it added.









