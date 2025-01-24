Türkiye awaits Trump administration to address problematic issues: FM Fidan

Türkiye is expecting the new US administration to address problematic issues arising from actions of the former leadership and to fully realize cooperation between the two nations, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Friday.

"We expect the new administration to resolve problematic issues particularly sanctions such as those under CAATSA, which were carried over from the previous administration, and to unlock the full cooperation potential between Türkiye and the US," Fidan said in a joint news conference with visiting EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas in Ankara.

Ankara is expecting changes in US policies towards the region and Türkiye after the change in administration, Fidan said, but added that the two nations enjoy "state-to-state, strategic relations, and expectations are independent of the ruling party and ideology." New US President Donald Trump returned to the White House on Monday.

Fidan said the key points include concern for each other's security, advancing economic relations, cooperating in all areas, and working together to resolve regional issues that concern Türkiye.

He pointed out a lack of "adequate sensitivity" to Türkiye's security concerns, particularly in Syria and Iraq, and wrongful actions that led to trust deficit and tensions.

"At times, we can see politics in the US has held certain dimensions of Türkiye-US relations hostage. This is a reality of life. We will overcome this and continue on our path," he added.

- Türkiye, EU ties

Türkiye's EU bid is a "strategic goal," Fidan said, emphasizing the need for the union to present a new vision for its membership in the 27-member bloc.

The Turkish foreign minister said some countries in the union had used Türkiye's membership issue as a tool to advance domestic agendas, which led both Türkiye and the union to face "certain geostrategic losses."

He said latest developments in the global arena and the region have once again highlighted the importance of cooperation between Ankara and EU, arguing that adopting an unbiased, realistic, and merit-based approach toward Türkiye would be in the best interest of both sides.

"We have been discussing the relaunch of the Türkiye-EU High-Level Economic Dialogue and the resumption of the European Investment Bank's activities in our country with the EU for some time," Fidan said, reiterating Ankara's call for these decisions be implemented swiftly and all restrictive measures against the country be lifted "as soon as possible."

"In this spirit, we expect the EU to demonstrate the necessary will to restart the High-Level Political and Sectoral Dialogue meetings and the Association Council meetings. We must also fully utilize the established consultation mechanisms," he added.

Fidan urged negotiations for updating the Customs Union be launched without delay, as well as progress in the visa liberalization dialogue.

He called for cooperation on migration to be updated based on new realities, with a fair distribution of burdens and responsibilities.

- Regional, global issues

The meeting with Kallas also addressed regional developments, Fidan said, adding that diplomacy is the only solution for a permanent and just peace in Ukraine.

On Gaza, Fidan urged Israel to fully comply with the ceasefire, emphasizing the global community's responsibility in this regard.

He urged the international community to make the delivery of humanitarian aid and the reconstruction of the enclave, now in ruins, a priority.

On Syria, Fidan said they agreed to continue joint efforts for the war-torn country's transformation into a secure, stable, and prosperous country, stressing the importance of building a close relationship with the new administration for the well-being of its people.

Reaffirming Ankara's desire of lifting of sanctions on Syria, Fidan expressed Türkiye's determination to continue its support for the new set up, and its fight against terrorism.

"The fight against terrorism in Syria, including the PKK and ISIS (Daesh), is now the responsibility of the new administration. We are ready to provide our support. We are also ready to support the new administration in the management of the camps in northeastern Syria. In this regard, our rightful expectation from all our partners is to end their relations with the PKK's affiliates in Syria," Fidan said.