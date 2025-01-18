Turkish foreign minister received by Azerbaijani president in capital Baku

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan was received by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Türkiye's Foreign Ministry said early Saturday.

Aliyev met with Fidan in the Azerbaijani capital Baku, the ministry said on X.

The Turkish foreign minister is also expected to meet with his counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov to discuss bilateral relations in the fields of politics, military, economy, trade, transportation, and energy.

Separately, the meeting is expected to address steps that can be taken to achieve the $15 billion total trade volume target between the two countries, as well as efforts to further develop cooperation in all areas, particularly in culture, tourism, health, education, and agriculture.

Fidan is also anticipated to exchange views with his counterpart on regional issues such as the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process and developments in Syria, Gaza, and Ukraine, along with global matters.













