Ethiopian, Turkish envoys discuss bilateral ties, investment opportunities

Ethiopian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Misganu Arega met with Turkish Ambassador to Addis Ababa Berk Baran to discuss bilateral relations and investment opportunities in Ethiopia, local media reported on Thursday.

Citing Ethiopia's macroeconomic reforms as favorable conditions for investment, Arega stressed that the two nations can strengthen their already strong ties by boosting investments from Turkish companies, according to state-owned Fana Broadcasting Corporate.

The spokesperson also highlighted the Ankara Declaration as a symbol of the growing bilateral ties.

The Ankara Declaration is a Turkish-mediated deal between Somalia and Ethiopia that ensures Ethiopia's access to the sea while safeguarding Somalia's territorial integrity.

Baran, for his part, praised Somalia and Ethiopia's commitment to the declaration and expressed Türkiye's commitment to strengthening multifaceted bilateral relations with the two countries.

Separately, Somalia's Director General of Immigration Affairs, Mustafa Sheikh Ali Dhuhulow, visited Türkiye's Ambassador in Mogadishu, Alper Aktas, at his office to discuss bilateral ties.

Dhuhulow expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Turkish government for its support in Somalia's nation-building efforts, according to the state-run SONNA news agency.

Ethiopia has recently undertaken significant macroeconomic reforms, including floating its foreign exchange rate and allowing foreign banks into the country.











