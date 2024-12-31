Turkish, Kuwaiti foreign ministers discuss developments in Syria

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Tuesday discussed developments in Syria with his Kuwaiti counterpart Abdullah Ali al-Yahya.

Fidan had a phone call with Yahya, according to sources in the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

During the conversation, the two also exchanged views on the joint steps that can be taken to ensure stability and prosperity in the war-torn country.

Bashar al-Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party's regime, which had been in power since 1963.

The takeover came after Hayat Tahrir al-Sham fighters captured key cities in a lightning offensive that lasted less than two weeks.

A new administration led by Ahmed al-Sharaa has now taken charge.











